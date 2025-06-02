LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 22:51 IST
FBI Investigates ‘Targeted Terror Attack’ In Colorado 
#Gravitas An attack in Boulder, Colorado, near a rally calling for the release of hostages in Gaza left at least eight people injured, which the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism. 

