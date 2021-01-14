LIVE TV
FATF joint action force to meet to evaluate Pakistan's progress
Jan 14, 2021, 11.30 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Pakistan's deadline to achieve FATF's action plan pointers ends in February 2021 as Pakistan remains in the grey list of global anti-terror funding watchdog for now.
