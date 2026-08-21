/Fastest star ever found in Milky Way could unlock black hole secrets

Astronomers have discovered the fastest known star in the Milky Way, racing around the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* at an astonishing 25,000 kilometers per second. The star, named S301, is also the closest known star to our galaxy’s central black hole, completing an orbit in just 8.7 years. Scientists say S301’s extreme proximity to Sagittarius A* could help them directly measure the spin of a supermassive black hole for the first time. The discovery offers a rare opportunity to test Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity in one of the most extreme environments in the universe.