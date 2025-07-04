LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Farmers feel climate change effects as Tasmania sees worst dry spell in 25 years
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 14:00 IST
Farmers feel climate change effects as Tasmania sees worst dry spell in 25 years
Videos Jul 04, 2025, 14:00 IST

Farmers feel climate change effects as Tasmania sees worst dry spell in 25 years

Farmers in Tasmania are grappling with the harsh impacts of climate change as the region experiences its worst dry spell in 25 years, threatening crops, livestock, and livelihoods.

Trending Topics

trending videos