What is love? What is marriage? What are all the checkboxes to tick to call it a happy married life? This and more, Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal discuss as onscreen couple in Fairy Folk, a magical realist drama film that had them emote without dialogues. The film’s lead cast and director spoke to WION’s Zeba Khan on Fairy Folk and more. The film will release on March 1.