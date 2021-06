From life-sized Pharaonic busts to finely painted copies of their treasured grave goods, Egypt has inaugurated a factory dedicated to making high-quality replicas of ancient Egyptian artifacts, available to tourists for purchase. The 10,000 square metre "Konouz Factory" houses more than 150 skilled artists and conservators, and has so far produced more than 6,400 replicas made out of stone, wood, ceramic, and even gold and silver.