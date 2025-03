The American President, Donald Trump, has awarded Boeing the contract to build the next-generation air dominance fighter jet, the F-47. The contract comes as a much-needed win for the company over its rivals. The F-47 fighter jet will replace the aging F-22 Raptors, which are touted as the world's most advanced air superiority fighter jets and have been in service with the U.S. Air Force since the 1980s. The F-47 will have the ability to enter combat zones alongside drones. Watch in for more details!