Published: Jul 10, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 23:15 IST
Explosions rip through Kyiv as Russia unleashes night of fire
Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv killed at least two people, and injured 11 others, the city's military administration said, after earlier warning of incoming missiles. The latest Russian assault comes a day after Moscow pummelled Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack in more than three years of war, killing at least one civilian.