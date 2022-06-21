Experts try to make edible food in Pokémon, animal figures using3D printers

Experts in Chile are trying to make edible food using 3D printers and a type of seaweed for children’s consumption. Experts hope that the expensive technology can be used to provide a nutritious diet to people, especially kids.
