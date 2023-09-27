Experts see hope in gloomy climate reports | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Although climate change and its impact are making headlines everyday. Experts believe otherwise. interestingly, experts see hope in gloomy climate reports. According to the recent report issued by the intergovernmental panel on Climate Change, commonly known as IPCC humanity is set to blow past 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the early 2030s and adapting to climate change will become increasingly difficult.

