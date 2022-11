WION spoke to Shekhar Kapur about his comeback, his absence from the Hindi film industry and working with Ema Thompson. He also talk about what is going wrong in Bollywood. "It is not about what is going wrong with the Hindi film industry. It's what's going right and has always gone right with the south Indian film industry. They have always been rooted in their culture. Whereas in Bollywood there has always been an attempt to go wider and not rooted," he said.