EXCLUSIVE: Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani speaks to WION

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani has said that his country is willing to export oil to India and sees "no impediment" in that. The minister is in Delhi for two days and held talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Kani said, "We are ready to revive the same transactions that we have regarding the supply of energy sources, contribute to the energy security of India, to have an effective role in it." He emphasised the usage of national currencies, the Rupee-Rial, for trade between the two countries. He also spoke on the protests in his country pointing to Iran being a "free society" that is suffering because of western sanctions. He said, "Today, the Iranian economy, and infrastructure are impacted. These sanctions are illegal."He spoke on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the Turkish strikes in Northern Syria among other issues.