EXCLUSIVE: 'Echo 3 provides a canvas of very different things,' says Luke Evans on WION

An all-new series 'Echo 3', starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins will release on Apple TV Plus. WION got the opportunity to catch up with these cast members to talk about their experiences. Created by two-time academy award winner Mark Boal, 'Echo 3', is a cinematic thriller set in South America's Colombia-Venezuela border with English and Spanish dialogues.