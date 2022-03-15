Ex-President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim on importance of WION Climate Summit

Mar 15, 2022, 06:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim on importance of WION Climate Summit. How world leaders can come together to address climate crisis despite geopolitical tensions.
