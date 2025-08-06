Ex‑DOGE staffer mugged in Washington DC; Trump and Musk demand federal control

Edward Coristine, a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) worker known online as “Big Balls,” was violently assaulted by a group of juveniles in Washington, D.C. after intervening to protect a woman. President Trump condemned the attack and threatened to federalize D.C., while Elon Musk urged immediate action in support.