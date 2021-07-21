Ex-Afghan Deputy Minister of Women Affairs Hosna Jalil speaks to WION

Jul 21, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After the Afghan envoy's daughter was abducted & tortured in Pak, Ex-Afghan Deputy Minister of Women Affairs Hosna Jalil slams Pak, tells WION's Molly she doubts there will be a transparent probe.
