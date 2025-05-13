Published: May 13, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 15:15 IST
European Union faces heat over millions paid to Musk firms
The European Union reportedly handed hundreds of millions of euros to companies belonging to the world's richest man, Elon Musk. EU lawmakers sought information from the European Commission asking for details about its funding to Musk-linked businesses. The European Commission said it paid around $176 million to automaker Tesla to build charging stations for electric cars in 2023. Watch in for more details!