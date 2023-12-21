videos
Europe immigration crisis: France passes new immigration agreements
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 21, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
France passed the controversial Immigration Bill. The Bill secures a policy win for President Emmanuel Macron. Bill passed amid deep division in Emmanuel Macron's party.
