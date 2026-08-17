/Europe burns under extreme heat: Wildfires, deaths & €200 billion losses

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 21:16 IST
Europe is battling a brutal summer of extreme heat and devastating wildfires. Belgium has recorded some of its worst fires in decades, while thousands have been evacuated across Spain and Greece. Reports estimate around 16,000 excess deaths linked to the heat, with economic losses potentially crossing €200 billion. From scorched forests to overwhelmed communities, Europe is facing a climate crisis with a staggering human and economic cost.