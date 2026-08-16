/Europe Battles Massive Wildfires: Belgium, France, Germany & Croatia Evacuate Thousands

A major wildfire crisis is unfolding across Europe as Belgium, France, Germany and Croatia battle fast-spreading blazes amid difficult conditions. Belgium is confronting what authorities describe as its largest wildfire on record, with fires burning in the High Fens nature reserve in the country's east. The European Union has deployed three helicopters and two water bombers, while Germany and Luxembourg have also provided assistance. Several villages and a children's summer camp were evacuated as shifting winds and heavy smoke increased the danger. In western Germany, authorities managed to contain a large wildfire near the Belgian border, although more than 2,000 people were evacuated from their homes. Meanwhile, a major wildfire in southwestern France has scorched more than 1,500 hectares, forcing around 650 people to evacuate. Australia has sent a Chinook firefighting helicopter, along with another helicopter and around 30 New South Wales Rural Fire Service personnel, to assist French firefighters. Croatia is also battling severe wildfires. Authorities said one person was killed and 40 injured, while around 2,000 people have been evacuated. The widespread fires are putting communities, homes and critical infrastructure under pressure as firefighters race to contain the flames.