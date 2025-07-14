/Euro 2025: England Trashes Wales 6-1 to Set Up Quarterfinals Clash With Sweden

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 17:29 IST
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 17:29 IST

Another rampant England performance saw the defending champion demolish Wales 6-1 on Sunday and book its spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship.

