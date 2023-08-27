EU Trade Commissioner: Substance over deadlines in India-EU FTA talks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Amidst the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting in India, EU's Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis emphasizes a pragmatic approach in the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said "As we are seeing in the EU, it's substance over deadlines. So we are willing to engage intensively and continue to work... but at the end of the day, we need to get the substance right"

