EU regulator gives go-ahead to first COVID-19 shot or 5-11-year-olds

Nov 26, 2021, 04:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The European Union's drug regulator has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The approval comes as Europe is again the epicenter of the pandemic.
Read in App