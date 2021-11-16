Ethiopia: Tigrayan forces may seize Djibouti corridor

Nov 16, 2021, 07:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia continue to seize key cities on their way to the capital city of Addis Ababa. Experts state that the forces are poised to seize the country's main trade route known as the Djibouti corridor.
