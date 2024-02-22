Estonia Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna speaks to WION on India-Estonia relationship. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal at the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Estonia Foreign Minister said, 'India is the biggest economy and growing economy. So bilaterally as well we have had many meetings on the governmental level but also in Invest India, Defense Ministry and many others because our cooperation bilaterally is going to be more precise and more active and mainly in IT sector and defense industry. Because Estonia is the leading country in the world for IT and Cyber security. 99% of our public services are online. So this is some experience we can share as well to India.' Watch to know more!