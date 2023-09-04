Erdogan to meet Putin in hopes of convincing the latter to revive Black Sea Grain deal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
The Black Sea grain deal is expected to be on top of the agenda when the two leaders from Turkey and Russia meet. Russia withdrew from the arrangement in July which skewed grain exports from the Ukrainian ports2. The meeting in Sochi on Russia's southern coast comes after weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet.

