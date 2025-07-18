LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Epstein controversy: Trump denies alleged 'birthday letter' to Epstein, vows to sue WSJ
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST
Epstein controversy: Trump denies alleged 'birthday letter' to Epstein, vows to sue WSJ
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST

Epstein controversy: Trump denies alleged 'birthday letter' to Epstein, vows to sue WSJ

US President Donald Trump has denied sending Jeffrey Epstein a birthday card amid reports that he did so for the alleged sex offender’s 50th birthday in 2003.

Trending Topics

trending videos