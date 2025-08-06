LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST
Epstein controversy: Clintons subpoenaed to testify in congressional Epstein investigation
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary are among high-profile figures to be sent legal summonses from a congressional committee investigating the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

