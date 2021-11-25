English railway line in Okehampton reopens after half-century closure

Nov 25, 2021, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
An English railway line has reopened almost half a century after it closed Trains will now regularly run to Okehampton, Devon But after a campaign lasting a decade, the 6:30 service from Exeter marks the return of regular train service.
