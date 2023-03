Emma Thompson shared the screen with Shabana Azmi, Lily James, Shazad Latif in Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It as they star in a romantic comedy. From dancing to a Bollywood song to getting decked up in ‘desi’ style, the Oscar-winner has done it all! Emma speaks to WION’s Zeba Khan on a film she calls “wild to shoot”.