Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation as the state received its first big snowfall of the season.
Emergency Declaration Issued In Pennsylvania Amid Heavy Snow And Freezing Temperatures
Advertisment
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation as the state received its first big snowfall of the season.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.