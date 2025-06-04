Elon Musk slams Trump's tax bill; White House hits back in fiery exchange

Days after leaving the White House, Elon Musk slammed the Trump-backed spending bill. In a fiery series of posts on X, Musk called it a “disgusting abomination”. The bill was cleared by House in May with support from nearly all Republican lawmakers. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Musk’s opinion won’t change the President’s views.