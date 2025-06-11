LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 20:51 IST
Elon Musk says he regrets posts about Donald Trump
Elon Musk has publicly expressed regret over some of his past social media posts concerning U.S. President Donald Trump. Watch the video to know more!

