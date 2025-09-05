/Elon Musk missing from Trump’s tech dinner? Inside the power play

Elon Musk was not at Donald Trump’s high-stakes White House tech dinner — but was it a snub or a skip? As Trump hosted Big Tech titans like Zuckerberg, Gates, Altman, Cook, and Pichai, speculation swirled around Musk’s absence. Meanwhile, a hot mic moment from Zuckerberg, Gates praising Warp Speed, and Google’s antitrust relief made headlines. Melania even declared, “Our future is no longer sci-fi — robots are here.” Was this dinner a political masterclass or a corporate power shuffle?