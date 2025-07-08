LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Elon Musk launches ‘America Party’: Scott Bessent slams Musk's move
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 10:30 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 10:30 IST
Elon Musk launches ‘America Party’: Scott Bessent slams Musk's move
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 10:30 IST

Elon Musk launches ‘America Party’: Scott Bessent slams Musk's move

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed former ally Elon Musk's launch of a new political party, calling it ridiculous. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos