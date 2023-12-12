Egypt's Presidential Elections: Same or change in the offing?
Egyptians headed to the polls as voting began in a presidential election in which president Abdel Fattah El-Sissi faces no serious challenger. That’s despite the country’s ongoing economic crisis, with around 30% of its 104 million population living in poverty, according to official figures. The vote comes as israeli ground forces expand their operation in southern gaza, ordering palestinians to evacuate and head to the mediterranean coast or closer to the egyptian border