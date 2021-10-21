Egypt to build 17 desalination plants, invites private bidders in clean energy push

Oct 21, 2021
Egypt has now rolled out a 2.5 billion dollars plan to build 17 desalination plants that will be powered by solar energy. The government has been offering concessions to attract private investors, it aims to set up the plant by the next five years.
