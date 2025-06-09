Published: Jun 09, 2025, 22:06 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 22:06 IST
Egypt builds a new capital city in Cairo with Chinese financing and engineering muscle
Egypt is building a new administrative capital in the desert to decongest Cairo, one of the most populous cities in the world. The project, financed and engineered with Chinese support, aims to create a modern urban center that will alleviate pressure on Cairo's infrastructure and provide new opportunities for growth and development.