Economic challenges await the upcoming G20 Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The upcoming G20 Summit is in New Delhi and it's being held at a time when the world is facing significant economic headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, and economic slowdown in China and Europe. These are what the world leaders will have to deal with and in the next report, we look at the possible economic challenges that the summit has. Take a look.

