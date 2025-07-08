Earth's fury: Volcanoes set to erupt with unmatched power, alarm scientists

Scientists warn that melting glaciers are releasing pressure on magma chambers beneath hundreds of dormant volcanoes from the Andes to Antarctica. As the ice retreats, explosive eruptions become more likely and intense. These volcanoes not only threaten local regions but may also release greenhouse gases and spark catastrophic floods. Watch to see the explosive chain reaction climate change is already setting in motion and why we can't afford to ignore it.