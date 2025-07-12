LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /EAM S. Jaishankar to Visit China After 5 Years for Key SCO Meet in Tianjin
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST
EAM S. Jaishankar to Visit China After 5 Years for Key SCO Meet in Tianjin
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST

EAM S. Jaishankar to Visit China After 5 Years for Key SCO Meet in Tianjin

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar will visit China this weekend for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

Trending Topics

trending videos