EAM Jaishankar Exclusive Interview: PM Modi is ready, is capable, is willing to do much more

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
In an exclusive interview with WION, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, expressed his thoughts on India hosting the mega G20 summit, and how did Prime Minister gave direction to the entire presidency and more more.

