A new Guinness World Record has been set with the unveiling of the world's largest gold bar, weighing more than 300 kg, in Dubai.
Dubai Unveils World's Largest Gold Bar Weighing Over 300 KG, Setting New Guinness World Record
Advertisment
A new Guinness World Record has been set with the unveiling of the world's largest gold bar, weighing more than 300 kg, in Dubai.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.