Dubai’s real estate market is set for continued growth, following a 20% price increase in 2024, as reported by Knight Frank. Projections indicate that the residential sector will experience an 8% rise in 2025, with luxury properties anticipated to grow by an average of 5%. This sustained momentum highlights the city’s position as a key global real estate hotspot, driven by strong demand and robust economic conditions. Watch to know more!
Dubai: Investors And Buyers Push Out Of Prime Areas, Suburban Areas Witness Growth | WION
