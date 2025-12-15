LOGIN
DR Congo: US accuses Rwanda of violating Congo deal, M23 collects 125 weapons from Uvira residents

Published: Dec 15, 2025, 19:49 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 19:49 IST
The US has accused Rwanda of violating a US-brokered peace agreement by backing a deadly new rebel offensive in the mineral-rich eastern Congo, and warned action will be taken against “spoilers”.

