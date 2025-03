Pro-Palestinian graffiti has defaced US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, with the activist group Palestine Action taking credit for the vandalism. On Saturday, local media shared images depicting red paint smeared across the resort’s walls with messages like “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine,” as well as insults aimed at Trump. Across the course, holes were excavated, and one of the greens was marred with the inscription “Gaza is not for sale.”