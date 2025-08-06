LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Donald Trump Suggests JD Vance Is 'Most Likely' His Heir Apparent in 2028
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 20:29 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 20:29 IST
Donald Trump Suggests JD Vance Is 'Most Likely' His Heir Apparent in 2028
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 20:29 IST

Donald Trump Suggests JD Vance Is 'Most Likely' His Heir Apparent in 2028

Donald Trump Suggests JD Vance Is 'Most Likely' His Heir Apparent in 2028

Trending Topics

trending videos