LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Donald Trump slaps 30 Per Cent tariffs on European Union, Brussels plans its next move
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 23:29 IST
Donald Trump slaps 30 Per Cent tariffs on European Union, Brussels plans its next move
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 23:29 IST

Donald Trump slaps 30 Per Cent tariffs on European Union, Brussels plans its next move

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed 30% tariffs on goods from the European Union, prompting Brussels to consider retaliatory measures in response.

Trending Topics

trending videos