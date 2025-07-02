LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' now heads to the house
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 20:30 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 20:30 IST
Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' now heads to the house
Videos Jul 02, 2025, 20:30 IST

Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' now heads to the house

Trump-backed legislation dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill” a sweeping tax, spending and immigration package narrowly cleared the U.S. Senate and has now been sent to the House.

Trending Topics

trending videos