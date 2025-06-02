LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 17:21 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 17:21 IST
Donald Trump acronyms & parodies make headlines, investors love US president's social media posts
Donald Trump's acronyms and parodies are making headlines again as investors react positively to his viral social media posts. Watch the video to know more on this!

